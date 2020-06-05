New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that demonstrations across the city Thursday were largely peaceful, but acknowledged some violent clashes between protesters and police that he said would be investigated.

“There were protests over New York City during the day; they were overwhelmingly peaceful,” said de Blasio at his Friday morning briefing. “Some proceeded into the night, also overwhelmingly peaceful. There are things we need to fix in the NYPD, but the overall restraint levels were clear.”

De Blasio, who on Friday resisted calls for a clawback of the 8 p.m. citywide curfew he instituted to quell earlier looting, added that “there were few or no attacks on property" Thursday night.

"There were however, some attempts at violence, and this is the point I always want to make to people: we’ve got a very few mingled in among the peaceful protesters who aim to do violence," he said.

The NYPD said there were no initial reports of looting.

More than 200 people were arrested, a slightly higher tally than the day before but lower than the more than nearly 700 arrested during Monday's night protests. The NYPD, cautioning reports still were arriving, could not immediately say Friday morning how many of the individuals arrested were demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody more than a week ago, versus people arrested for non-protest-related offenses.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for a breakdown of charges associated with protest arrests, including how many were for alleged curfew violations.

Several videos posted to Twitter on Thursday night showed police aggressively confronting peaceful protesters — often resulting in arrest — in the Bronx and elsewhere. In other places, police watched but didn't immediately move in, or made orderly arrests without the batons and riot gear of previous nights.

NYCLU executive director Donna Lieberman said in a news release that the city's 8 p.m. curfew should be lifted because it had led to officers interrogating people for their political views.

“Police officers continue to meet protesters and bystanders with violence and brutality," Lieberman said. "Curfews across the state have only emboldened officers to put people’s lives in danger, suppress the right to protest, and wrongfully arrest New Yorkers."

Lieberman added: "It is troubling that law enforcement officers are arresting people and questioning them about their political beliefs. The NYPD has been previously reprimanded by a Federal Judge for such practices. The NYPD and FBI cannot mass arrest New Yorkers and conduct an intelligence-gathering operation on First Amendment protected activity."

De Blasio said the curfew would stay in place through Sunday because it had been successful in stopping the widespread looting last Sunday and Monday.

“I don’t accept peaceful protesters being beaten, period," de Blasio said.

“Where our officers take an action that raises a valid concern in each and every case, there must be a full investigation and where discipline is warranted it needs to be speedy,” de Blasio said. “There are certainly things we have to do better.”

Asked about the arrests along 149th Street in the Bronx — including of legal observers wearing bright green vests and hats identifying themselves as such — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the protest in that area was advertised as a violent one.

"They put out posters advertising they were going to burn things down, they were going to injure cops and cause mayhem," said Shea said. "Even with that, we allowed them to assemble."

Shea acknowledged "there could have been some innocent people caught up in it," but said police acted because people were bringing "guns, weapons and gasoline" to the gathering.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who earlier this week announced a curfew in a joint statement with de Blasio, said he supported the decision of de Blasio and other mayors to institute curfews to prevent looting.

"And look, it has been better," said Cuomo. "It was on the edge of chaos, and now you have people who, a police force in the city, which is adequately deployed. They have a better management and you have not seen the looting the last couple of days."

Cuomo also spoke about a video showing a police officer in Buffalo pushing an older man to the ground. The man's head began bleeding and while one officer attempts to come to his aid, he's directed to keep walking. Officers involved in the incident have been suspended and Cuomo said the city should push to fire them and the local district attorney should look into bringing criminal charges.

"You see that video and it disturbs your basic sense of decency and humanity," said Cuomo, saying he had spoken to the victim. "Why? Why? Why was that necessary? An older gentlemen, where was the threat? And then you just walk by the person when you see blood comeing from his head…it's just fundamentally disturbing and frightening. Who are we?"

Cuomo also said on Twitter earlier that he was asking state Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the videos as part of her ongoing look into police tactics during the protests.

Shortly after midnight, the mayor tweeted that he had spoken to Shea after seeing a video of a delivery worker arrested. Food delivery is essential work, de Blasio said, adding in a second tweet that journalists covering protests, too, were essential workers.

It was not clear why the delivery worker was arrested.

Earlier on Thursday, de Blasio and Shea both decried violence targeting police officers amid the ongoing protests across the city.

At a news conference, Shea first displayed videos of NYPD officers in tense and sometimes violent confrontations with demonstrators.

"If you are watching me now … look at those images," a visibly angry Shea said in a live feed of the news conference on his Twitter page. "An officer stabbed in the neck, another hit by a brick. And an officer hit with a fire extinguisher."

Also on Thursday, de Blasio referred to the Wednesday night stabbing of a police officer that led to other officers being injured while on anti-looting patrol as "horrible, painful" and "unprovoked attacks."

“Last night in New York City there were some specific, horrible moments, but there was overwhelming, overwhelming, peace," said de Blasio, who called the attack on the officers "absolutely unacceptable." All three officers are expected to recover.

Meanwhile, protesters continued to gather in Manhattan, Brooklyn and other parts of the city as demonstrations over Floyd's death that had continued throughout the day showed no signs of slowing Thursday night. As in previous nights, marchers continued making their way through city streets well past the 8 p.m. curfew and officers in some cases eventually tried to disperse the protesters and detained some of them.

De Blasio said the city's curfew, which continues through Sunday, and an influx of police officers on the streets, had helped reduce violence and looting in recent days.

Shea, when asked earlier about possible terror links to the Wednesday night attack, said it was too preliminary to say whether there was a connection.

“Those two incidents, unfortunately, as well as others we’ve seen in the last week, are deeply, deeply troubling," Shea said. "All of them are under investigation. The motivations behind them, we are in the preliminary stages of uncovering evidence, creating links and exploring links if there are any. … This is very early in the game, we will have more to say at a point in time when we’re comfortable with the motivation behind any of these incidents.”

A tweet on the FBI account attributed to Assistant Director in Charge William F. Sweeney Jr. read: "Last night's cowardly attack on the NYPD left one officer stabbed and two shot. The FBI New York office is fully engaged. We respond as if one of our own was attacked, and we will use every federal statute available to hold the perpetrator accountable."

Cuomo expressed shock at the attacks Thursday.

"They've treated police officers with such disrespect in New York City," Cuomo said. "I am stunned. This is at a level that is just inappropriate, unconscionable."

The governor urged prosecutors to crack down on looters in the city who on Sunday and Monday nights broke into stores in large numbers. He said looting suspects should be charged with second-degree burglary if they are using pipes, bricks and rocks to commit the act. He also said the suspects should be held on bail.

“You have scenes of looting that are on videotape that are indefensible and inexcusable. Looting is criminal activity, number one,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “It would be nonsensical if the police were arresting looters and they were then being arrested and returned to the street the next day to loot again."

Thursday's Floyd demonstrations began with a memorial service attended by thousands in Cadman Plaza Park in Brooklyn. The peaceful crowd then walked across the Brooklyn Bridge to Foley Square in Manhattan.

Just after 6 p.m., a crowd of about 1,500 packed into Union Square. Livestream video from a WNBC news helicopter showed the demonstrators forming rows of a tight circle. In the middle stood several people, some with bullhorns, others with signs, leading the demonstrators in chants.

Nearly 1,000 demonstrators marched, biked, skateboarded and scootered the wrong way down 8th Avenue in Manhattan, with some cars and trucks still in traffic lanes, seven minutes before the curfew was to take effect. Trailing them, as at other city protests, were nearly 100 officers in riot gear carrying batons. At 42nd Street, police officers waiting on bicycles joined the procession of cops.

Many protesters carried signs. One read: "CAN'T BREATHE WITH A MASK. CAN'T BREATHE WITHOUT ONE."

Near the city's main post office at West 31st Street, one segment of the group began chanting, "I will use my right to peacefully protest."

Farther downtown, in the SoHo shopping district, many entry points to the neighborhood were cordoned off with gates and NYPD cops for at least the third straight night. Earlier in the week the neighborhood sustained widespread looting and thefts, including of luxury products. The 8 p.m. curfew came and went without the police issuing a dispersal order and the marchers continued downtown in defiance of it.

A group of hundreds zigzagged from Hell's Kitchen to Chelsea and onward to midtown and beyond.

Residents in apartments along the way periodically banged pots out their windows in a show of support.

The police forbearance ended at East 60th Street and 5th Avenue. After the marchers had non-violently defied the curfew for more than two hours in front of police, a swarm of more than 500 officers in riot helmets wielding batons began surrounding the protesters shortly after 10 p.m. as they reached 5th Avenue, just north of the Plaza Hotel.

Several of the protesters were pushed to the ground and an officer in a riot helmet held one demonstrator's head to the pavement. Without warning, police pushed several bicyclists to the ground and tried to take other protesters' bikes — and a reporter's. A recording was announcing the 8 p.m. curfew.

Officers detained at least four of the demonstrators. Among them was an organizer who had throughout the night descalated tensions between officers and small numbers of protesters around Manhattan who had tried to provoke the police. It was unclear how many were detained in the 10 p.m. crackdown — and how many others, if any were allowed to disperse.

In Brooklyn, several thousand protesters marched peacefully Thursday night, cheered on by motorists and onlookers. Some gave out free masks, hand sanitizer and water to marchers. The large, almost jubilant crowd included many parents and children before dark.

Anais Hampton, of Brooklyn, marched with her family.

“I’m out here because I don’t want to become extinct,” she said, holding the hand of her young daughter, who walked at her side. Hampton's son rode on her husband’s shoulders nearby.

“They don’t understand,” she said of her children. “And I hope one day they don’t have to understand.”

It was the second protest for Sebastien Aubourg, 11, of Crown Heights.

“I think it speaks the truth,” he said of the demonstration. “This is what happens when there’s racists.”

His mother, Claudia Aubourg, 39, said she remembers marching in an anti-racist protest with her mother in Brooklyn decades ago.

“I feel ashamed as an American that we still have to do this,” she said.

Protesters gathered at Barclays Center at 8 p.m. in defiance of the curfew.

More than 100 officers wearing helmets and carrying batons looked on as demonstrators chanted for the officers to take a knee. None did.

One Brooklyn couple engaged a cluster of officers in conversation.

“Do you guys personally hold your officers accountable?” asked the woman, Dior Rodriguez, 27.

“Absolutely, 100 percent,” one officer responded.

The couple said they decided to speak to the police officers after seeing dozens concealing their badge numbers with black bands.

Widespread looting earlier in the week led Cuomo to say the NYPD had not been effective after so many stores in the Bronx, Manhattan and Brooklyn were damaged.

He later apologized, and in a Thursday morning interview on Long Island News Radio, said the protests and looting, coupled with the coronavirus pandemic, had created "the most challenging period" for the state. The governor added that he thought the NYPD was capable of preventing looting, but needed to be deployed in greater numbers.

"They know how to do it. It’s a question of the management," Cuomo said. "But they are in an impossible situation. Looters are just exploiting the whole situation. This is the most challenging period in the state."

With the AP, Jesse Coburn, Joan Gralla and Bart Jones.