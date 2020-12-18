The NYPD’s "use of force and control tactics" during the George Floyd protests in May and June "produced excessive enforcement" against civilians — with deployment decisions that "exacerbated confrontations between police and protesters, rather than de-escalating tensions," a report by the New York City Department of Investigation concluded.

At times, the report said, the NYPD "was suppressing rather than facilitating lawful First Amendment assembly and expression."

Although concluding that, "New York City’s protests were largely peaceful and the actions of most police officers were appropriate," the report found that the "NYPD’s use of force on protesters — encirclement (commonly called "kettling"), mass arrests, baton and pepper spray use, and other tactics — reflected a failure to calibrate an appropriate balance between valid public safety or officer safety interests and the rights of protesters to assemble and express their views."

The report also found that the NYPD enforced a mayoral-imposed curfew, which lasted several days beginning June 1, in an "inconsistent manner" and "generated legitimate public concerns about selective enforcement."

"NYPD use of force and crowd control tactics often failed to discriminate between lawful, peaceful protesters and unlawful actors, and contributed to the perception that officers were exercising force in some cases beyond what was necessary under the circumstances," the report said.

"Some police officers engaged in actions that were, at a minimum, unprofessional and, at worst, unjustified excessive force or abuse of authority," the report said. "But the problems went beyond poor judgment or misconduct by some individual officers. The Department itself made a number of key errors or omissions that likely escalated tensions, and certainly contributed to both the perception and the reality that the Department was suppressing rather than facilitating lawful First Amendment assembly and expression."

The report, spanning 115 pages, was commissioned by Mayor Bill de Blasio in May and released Friday morning by the office of Department of Investigation Commissioner Margaret Garnett.

Garnett's report recommends consolidating police oversight into a "single agency, headed by an independent board." Such responsiblities currently span different agencies.

About 40 minutes after the report's release, de Blasio released what appeared to be a first for him in response to a Department of Investigation report — a video.

"I'm reflecting on what happened in May and June, and I look back with remorse. I wish I had done better. I want everyone to understand that. And I'm sorry I didn't do better...and I want our police department to do better, and I'm going to insist upon that," he said.

De Blasio added that he and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea accept the report and its recommendations and would implement them "right away."

In a statement released by the NYPD, Shea said: "I have reviewed the Department of Investigation report. In general terms the report captured the difficult period that took place in May/June of 2020 and presents…. logical and thoughtful recommendations that I intend to incorporate into our future policy and training."

Protests over the death of George Floyd — a Black man who was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis by a police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes — catalyzed nationwide protests and unrest, including some looting and rioting. In New York City, hundreds were arrested.

How the NYPD handled the unrest is also the subject of a separate investigation by the state attorney general, Letitia James. Her preliminary report, released in July, was based on interviews, videos and days of public testimony from people who said that cops brutalized, falsely arrested or otherwise mistreated protestors, or those who were in the vicinity of the protests. The report recommended a new oversight commission for the NYPD, tightening officer discipline, and other changes to other policies and laws.