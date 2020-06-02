De Blasio: Citywide curfew extended until Sunday

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he has extended the citywide curfew through Sunday to deal with protests and looting that have continued after the death of George Flynn, an unarmed black man, was killed in Minneapolis while in police custody.

“We're gonna have a tough few days," de Blasio said. "We're gonna beat it back.”

The mayor said the National Guard shoiuld not be deployed in the city, despite Monday night's widespread looting and property destruction. He called on community activists, clergy and elected officials to urge calm.

“The National Guard should not be brought here," de Blasio said. "We have 36,000 police officers. They are the best equipped to deal with the situation.”

He added: “When outside armed forces come into communities, no good comes from it.”

On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the National Guard would be on "standby," but stressed that the NYPD's 36,000 patrol officers would provide an adequate force to contain any violence.

The mayor also stressed on Tuesday that while "criminals" had looted stores in Manhattan and the Bronx, the vast majority of daytime demonstrations were peaceful.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, who spoke beside the mayor, said police arrested more than 700 people overnight. The looting took place at the iconic Macy's flagship Manhattan store, as well as multiple other stores throughout the city.

"If you choose to protest today, do it in the daytime hours, and then please go home, because we have work to do this evening to keep a peaceful city," de Blasio said.

Approximately 12 police officers were injured, an NYPD spokesman said Tuesday morning. In the Bronx, a sergeant investigating burglaries that "look to be related to looting" was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being struck by a black sedan fleeing the scene, police said.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea thanked officers.

“The New York City Police Department will be there to protect you and make sure that criminals do not run New York City," he said. "We will control this. We have this. And you can have faith in that.”

The police tally, all preliminary, did not include estimates of damage or the number of stores broken into. Police did not immediately say how many protesters may have been injured.

In Manhattan, the area south from midtown to downtown was the focus. In the Bronx, the looting included the Grand Concourse, the NYPD said.

Police are investigating a video posted to Instagram that showed a break-in at the Bronx Zoo. It was not clear when the video was taken.

People rushed into a Nike store and carried out armloads of clothing. Near Rockefeller Center, storefront windows were smashed and multiple people arrested. Bank windows were smashed. Wreckage littered the inside of an AT&T store.

Video posted on social media showed some protesters arguing with people breaking windows, urging them to stop, but instances of vandalism and smash-and-grab thefts mounted as the night deepened.

New York City protests that were loud during the day Monday but mostly peaceful took a menacing turn after dark as looters tore through some of the city's high-end shopping areas, even as the 11 p.m. deadline for a citywide curfew passed.

On Fifth Avenue, less than an hour before the curfew imposed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio was to take effect, thieves broke into several stores in a scene repeated throughout the city late Monday night.

Looters shattered the glass of a Best Buy store on West 44th Street — even as workmen hammered plywood on the windows to board it up. A security guard said the thieves took a variety of electronics, including Bluetooth speakers and headphones. The looters showed no signs of letting up shortly after 11 p.m.

Earlier Monday, Cuomo and de Blasio had issued a joint statement announcing the curfew and the doubling of NYPD officers on the streets to 8,000 as officials sought to stem weekend violence and looting after peaceful protests over Flynn's death in Minneapolis over a week ago.

Cuomo added that the National Guard would be on "standby," but stressed that the NYPD's 36,000 patrol officers would provide an adequate force to contain any violence. But by 9:30 p.m., the crowds of protesters had swelled with nearly 5,000 gathering outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and thousands more at numerous locations in Manhattan.

"The violence and the looting has been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining and distracting from this righteous cause," Cuomo said in a statement. "While we encourage people to protest peacefully and make their voices heard, the safety of the general public is paramount and cannot be compromised."

Essential workers like medical workers were exempt from the Monday curfew, according to a copy of the city order.

Just after midnight Tuesday, midtown Manhattan almost looked like it would on an average night before the COVID-19 pandemic. Groups of protesters and onlookers were out but also, people police said had looted stores in the area.

Several people sat in handcuffs early Tuesday in front of a Bloomingdales on a East 59th Street and 3rd Avenue that had been looted. Nearly all crosstown streets in Manhattan were blocked to traffic by police officers and metal barriers.

Outside the Best Buy store on West 44th, about 10 suspected looters were seen being pushed by NYPD officers against the storefront of a shuttered chocolatier with what appeared to be boxed electronics at their feet.

Up and down Fifth Avenue, flagship stores of the world’s biggest brands were boarded up, or being boarded up, including Ferragamo and Cartier. Saks Fifth Avenue was boarded up, with security guards standing sentry.

Throughout the night and into Tuesday, NYPD officers, some on foot, others on bicycles or in marked and unmarked vehicles, tried to keep pace with numerous large groups of demonstrators fanning out across the city. In some cases, officers would arrive at the scene of looting, only to leave after a short period.

Protesters and police faced off in several areas. An NYPD spokesman said earlier there had been 350 arrests as of Sunday, when seven officers were injured and 13 police vehicles vandalized.

A high-ranking police official who did not want to be identified described the looting Monday night as “massive" and included stores in Times Square as well as Madison and Third avenues, with police making large numbers of arrests. The official described the looters as roving groups who were not demonstrators.

In an address Monday night from the White House Rose Garden, President Donald Trump said he was recommending cities nationwide that have seen violent protests deploy National Guard troops "to dominate the streets" and referred to himself as "the law and order president."

"All Americans were shocked by the violence on city streets. We can't let the righteous cries of peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob," Trump said as the sound of explosions and sirens related to protests could be heard on streets outside the White House. "[NYPD officers] have been hit in the face with bricks."

He said if certain city leaders are not willing to call up National Guard units, "I will deploy the United States military."

Like Shea, the mayor had in recent days dismissed the idea of a curfew, saying protesters were unlikely to abide by it, but Sunday night's violence — including the first reports of the looting of stores in Manhattan — seemed a turning point as the city readied for a fifth day of widespread demonstrations against police violence in the wake of Floyd's death.

Several other cities across the country that have seen peaceful protests devolve into violence come nightfall had instituted curfews, including Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

In a joint statement announcing the curfew with Cuomo, de Blasio said he supported peaceful protests.

"We can't let violence undermine the message of this moment," the mayor said. "It is too important and the message must be heard."

Wearing a baseball cap, the mayor climbed out of a NYPD-driven minivan near Rockefeller Center Monday night and paced the street while on his cellphone, unrecognized by passersby. At one point, he returned to the vehicle to retrieve and don a face mask.

Shortly after the mayor had left, hundreds of youths, chased by the police, came running down the street. Then a man wielding a baseball bat ran west on 50th Street, pursued by officers. He dropped the bat during his flight. An officer tripped on it and writhed in pain.

The mayor's caravan had been idling on 6th Avenue just before 8 p.m., when thousands of protesters began marching nearby the wrong way down the street. An aide frantically held up a sign to his passenger window, and the vehicles pulled around the corner as the protesters passed unaware.

Near the intersection of 43rd Street and 5th Avenue, about 50 people climbed through a shattered plate-glass window of a North Face store, stealing clothing and other items as a police officer at the scene left.

A woman walked out of the store carrying a yellow North Face duffle bag and crossed the path of a baton-wielding officer. She laughed and yelled "No Justice, No Peace," and disappeared into the night.

After the police officers left, a man entered the store and took a duffle bag. At the same time on the other side of Fifth Avenue, looters broke into a liquor store and stuffed alcohol into bags. One young man popped open a bottle of pilfered booze at 43rd and Fifth Avenue and sprayed its contents on others in the crowd, which by that point seemed almost festive.

Monday's demonstrations started in the afternoon and were relatively peaceful.

Just after 5 p.m., a crowd of several thousand walked south on Broadway in Manhattan before turning and heading east on 10th Street. They chanted "No Justice, No Peace" and "Black Lives Matter" as they walked. An NYPD helicopter monitored the crowd from above but there was a only a small police presence on the street. The large group let out whoops and cheers as they passed intersections where cars honked and motorcyclists revved their engines in displays of support.

The group headed past Union Square and assembled just before 6 p.m. at Washington Square Park. Freshly painted graffiti was visible on statues of George Washington and Christopher Columbus in the park. More than 100 NYPD unmarked vehicles followed closely behind the procession as it made its way. About 100 police officers in riot gear stood on the park's edge as the demonstrators gathered in the middle near a fountain.

During a standoff with the officers, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan took a knee and hugged a protester as many in the crowd cheered.

Along the route taken by protesters, boarded-up businesses — some small, others large national chains like Old Navy — lined the streets.

Outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn early Monday night, the site of some of the most intense protests in recent days, a small crowd of protesters stood facing a small group of police officers. Protesters chanted, "Take a Knee" at the officers, echoing a common appeal for solidarity in recent days between police and demonstrators. The officers remained standing. About four miles away, more than 1,000 protesters marched peacefully through the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. Among the signs they carried were ones reading “we were never equal” and “defund the police.”

At one point, the large group stopped outside a Chase Bank near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Marcy Street. As police officers stood guard behind a barrier in front of the bank, demonstrators listened to speakers and raised their fists in unison.

Kathy Marseille, of Brooklyn, said she has joined marches against police brutality since NYPD officers fatally shot Amadou Diallo in 1999.

She was back out in her home neighborhood of Crown Heights Monday night, this time protesting Floyd’s killing.

“It’s very frustrating to see that there’s not real change,” said Marseille, 40. “This injustice has been painful to see, and I am sick of it.”

Monday's city protests, as well as those over the weekend, were sparked by the killing of Floyd, 46, unarmed when he died last Monday after a white police officer there knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Video of Floyd's death spurred widespread, sometimes violent, demonstrations in cities nationwide.

In the video, a handcuffed Floyd is heard repeatedly saying he cannot breathe as Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on his neck. Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the arrest, including two captured apparently sitting on Floyd while he is subdued on the ground, have not been charged.

Earlier Monday in television interviews, Shea said Internal Affairs investigators would review a series of violent clashes between officers and demonstrators. He said probes would be conducted into some incidents caught on camera, including at least one of a police vehicle in Brooklyn Saturday accelerating into a crowd of protesters that were pelting the vehicle with objects.