State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman is urging New Yorkers participating in Giving Tuesday to take steps to make sure their donations are getting in the right hands.

Giving Tuesday encourages charitable donations as families focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

“Giving Tuesday is a wonderful opportunity for New Yorkers to give back to those in need here in New York and around the globe,” Schneiderman said. “If you plan on giving, follow our tips to ensure that your generous donations are going to reputable organizations.”

The attorney general’s suggestions include: