Two goats found roaming N train tracks in Brooklyn

The "very baaaaad boys" will be moved to a nonprofit shelter for farm animals.

An emergency services cop pursues a goat wandering on the train tracks at 14th Avenue and 61st Street in Brooklyn on Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone
Print

Two goats were found grazing on grass Monday morning as they roamed down the sea beach line of the N train in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

The MTA first became aware of the goats at the Eighth Avenue stop in Sunset Park, when a train operator alerted the authority’s Rail Control Center at about 10:30 a.m. After heading south, MTA and NYPD personnel corralled the goats between the Fort Hamilton Parkway and New Utrecht Avenue stops.

“Two very baaaaad boys,” tweeted the MTA’s subway account, with a picture of the two black and white farm animals.

“A new one for us (we think): Two goats are roaming along the N line tracks in Brooklyn,” the MTA said in another tweet. “They’re safe and not currently affecting service, but they are on the run.”

The subway goats were out on the tracks for at least two and a half hours before they were eventually captured by police at about 1 p.m. The pair of animals were “tranquilized and still snoozing when our officers handed them over to specialists” at the Animal Care Centers of NYC, according to NYPD Transit Chief Edward Delatorre’s Twitter account.

For about 30 minutes, as responders attempted to capture the goats, southbound N trains were rerouted to run on the D line from 36 Street to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue stations.

It was not immediately clear who owns the very bad boys or at what point they entered the tracks. But the goats appear to be off to greener pastures than those afforded by the concrete jungle.

A representative from Animal Care Centers told amNewYork that the goats would be transferred to Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit shelter for farm animals located in Watkins Glen, New York.

“That’s Mondays in NYC for ya...” Delatorre tweeted.

Vin has been covering transportation at amNewYork since 2016. He first landed on the beat at his hometown newspaper, the Staten Island Advance, in 2014.

