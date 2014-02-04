Graffiti focus of Museum of the City of New York exhibition

From Banksy’s October stint in the city to the recent whitewashing of Long Island City’s 5Pointz, graffiti has been a hot topic in New York over the past several months.

The Museum of the City of New York is continuing the trend: The museum Tuesday is debuting “City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection,” featuring graffiti paintings and sketches from the 1970s and ’80s.

Wong, an artist and San Francisco native, amassed 55 sketchbooks and over 300 paintings during his time in New York, donating the entire collection to the museum in 1994.

The exhibit, which features nearly 150 works by Keith Haring and others, will run until Sunday, Aug. 24.