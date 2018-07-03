TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
86° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Guatemalan mom arrives at NYC agency to see her children

Yeni Gonzalez speaks to reporters in New York

Yeni Gonzalez speaks to reporters in New York on Monday.  Photo Credit: AP/Claudia Torrens

By The Associated Press
Print

A Guatemalan mother who was separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.

Yeni Gonzalez, looking serious and a bit nervous, walked briskly Tuesday into the Cayuga Center, the agency that placed her children in foster care.

She was accompanied by supporters, including Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who held Gonzalez's arm.

The children are 6-year-old Deyuin, 9-year-old Jamelin and 11-year-old Lester.

Gonzalez was driven cross country by volunteers after she was released from Eloy Detention Center in Arizona on Thursday.

A group of New York-area parents and artists raised money through crowdfunding to cover her $7,500 bond.

By The Associated Press

More news

A lifeguard scans the water in Atlantic Beach South Shore officials focus on swimmer safety
Members of the Terryville Fire Department showed up Firehouse honors late chief's daughter at prom
Hempstead Police Officer Randy Stith at Nassau County Village to vote on officer's paid leave after arrest
Exterior of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Nassau 'rainy day' fund $69 million in the red
You can still get burgers, fries and hot Revamped snack bar opens at LI beach
Justin Bieber attends the world premiere of "Midnight Bieber's $200,000 Mercedes breaks down in Hamptons