NYC's Halloween Parade will have large-scale security, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill says

Commissioner James O'Neill speaks during a news conference

Commissioner James O'Neill speaks during a news conference in the Press Room at NYPD headquarters, Wednesday, Oct. 30. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
New York City’s Halloween Parade Thursday is facing no specific credible threats but will have a large-scale security and counterterrorism focus due to the recent killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill told reporters Wednesday.

“I can tell you there are no specific credible threats directed toward NYC in general and the Halloween parade,” O’Neill said.

Nonetheless, and in light of the lone wolf terror attack two years ago in which eight people were killed before the parade in a vehicle attack on the West Side of Manhattan, cops will have a significant uniformed presence along the parade route, which extends from Spring Street northward to West 16th Street, O’Neill said. 

The NYPD will also have nonuniformed presence, along with bomb sniffing dogs on the streets and in the subways, said Assistant Chief Steve Hughes, head of Patrol Borough Manhattan South.

According to Hughes, the parade will kick off at 7 p.m. and proceed north on Sixth Avenue to its terminus at West 16th Street. There will be a number of pedestrian crossing points along the route but vehicle traffic will be banned from about one hour before the parade until it ends at about 10 p.m., Hughes said.

Police said block vehicles and sanitation sand trucks will prevent vehicles from trying to enter the parade route.

Deputy Commissioner John Miller, who heads the NYPD counterterrorism effort, said Baghdadi’s death could increase terror threats in the short term but also diminish over time.

“There could be an increased threat in somebody may want to avenge [Baghdadi’s death] … there could be a decreased threat in that he is no longer in leadership role.”

Miller said that since spring there have been 40 different postings referencing to New York City in terror-related chat rooms but that no security issue that isn’t being addressed.

