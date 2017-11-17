FDNY: 4 injured in massive Hamilton Heights apartment fire

A massive fire is raging at an apartment building in Hamilton Heights, the FDNY said.

The five-alarm fire broke out at 565 W. 144th St., near Broadway, just before 3:15 p.m. Friday, according to fire officials. The fire was not under control, as of 5 p.m.

More than 200 firefighters are at the scene, an FDNY spokesman said.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries, according to the FDNY. One civilian also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to area hospitals.

The fire's billowing smoke plume could be seen from across the Hudson River, social media posts show. One woman tweeted a video showing the smoke rising into the sky from her office window on 137th Street.

Syndee Winters, an actress who lists "Hamilton: The Musical" under her credits, posted videos of the scene across the street from the fire showing the entire roof engulfed in flames and pieces of flaming debris falling to the street below as firefighters doused the building with water from the buckets of ladder trucks.

The six-story building has 50 units and was built in 1920, according to the real estate listing firm StreetEasy.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

