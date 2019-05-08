Six people, including four children, were killed in an early morning blaze in a Harlem apartment building, the FDNY said.

They received a call at 1:40 a.m. from a person across the street from the seven-story Fred Samuels Houses, located at 2441 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., reporting the blaze, fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Firefighters responded within three minutes to the fire, Nigro said. The blaze was inside apartment 5G, the NYPD said.

Firefighters aggressively moved in to extinguish the flames, Nigro said, and when they reached two rear bedrooms they found six people dead: a woman, 45, a man, 33, two girls, 11 and 6, and two boys, 8 and 3, deceased. All are believed to be family members. Their identities have not yet been released.

"There does not appear to be any signs of criminality at this time," the NYPD said in a statement. The investigation is ongoing and the cause will be determined by the city's fire marshal.

There were about 100 firefighters on the scene and it took more than an hour to get the fire under control, Nigro said.

