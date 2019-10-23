NYPD: Man dead in police shooting

A naked man was shot dead in Harlem early Wednesday morning by police after the man brandished a gun and struggled with an NYPD officer, according to the city police commissioner.

The officer was also struck by gunfire but was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and is in stable condition at Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital, according to the commissioner, James O'Neill.

The call that sent NYPD officers to the location in Harlem, on Frederick Douglass Boulevard, was a woman's report at about 1:51 a.m. that a man was harassing her, banging on doors and breaking glass, O'Neill said.

One of the dispatched officers encountered a man, 29, who was naked and had a 9 mm gun, O'Neill said.

"A violent struggle immediately began, and shots were fired," said O'Neill, who spoke later Wednesday morning at the hospital. "The officer yelled for help as the struggle continued and the other officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect several times."

O'Neill said the officer had been punched numerous times.

O'Neill said he had watched the encounter on footage captured by an officer's body-worn camera, which he did not release.

He declined to say how many officers fired or whether the civilian discharged his weapon, saying those questions are "all part of the investigation."

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The injured officer has worked for the NYPD since 2012, O'Neill said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he visited the officer at the hospital, along with the officer's wife, who is also an NYPD cop. They met at the police academy.

"Thank God," de Blasio said, "because of his vest, that he's alive and he's well."