Life is not getting any better for disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

On Monday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the organization that bestows the Emmy Awards, voted to expel Weinstein in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against him. The TV group’s action came just a few weeks after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild of America also voted to revoke his membership.

Weinstein’s expulsions from the trade groups comes as an NYPD probe into allegations that he raped an actress in New York in 2010 appears to be entering a crucial phase that may result in criminal charges.

Last week Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said “we have an actual case here” and hinted that Weinstein was close to being arrested. WNBC-TV reported Tuesday that the rape case, involving allegations against Weinstein by actress Paz de la Huerta, was going to be presented to a grand jury by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

“We are not commenting on the investigation or any timeline,” said Joan Vollero, a spokeswoman for Vance.

Boyce said that, since Weinstein was out of state, New York authorities might have to get an arrest warrant. But a legal source familiar with the case and local court practice said if Weinstein were to be charged that he would likely return voluntarily to New York to face any indictment.

Another legal source not involved in the case said — despite Boyce’s pronouncement — Vance’s office may be proceeding carefully and might not be convinced that the evidence in a seven-year-old case is strong enough to sustain a prosecution.

Meanwhile, The New Yorker has published another expose saying Weinstein hired private security agencies to collect damaging information on Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra, Rosanna Arquette and other women coming forward with sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.

Weinstein is primarily known as a film producer but his former company is also responsible for such hit television series as “Project Runway.” His representative Sallie Hofmeister did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The New Yorker story, by journalist Ronan Farrow, detailed how the once-powerful Weinstein paid private security agencies to collect damaging information on his accusers. Two private investigators from the intelligence company Black Cube used false identities and met with McGowan, who eventually publicly accused Weinstein of rape, Farrow said. One of the investigators pretended to be a women’s rights advocate and secretly recorded at least four meetings with McGowan, Farrow said. McGowan’s growing sense that she was being spied upon by operatives who initially struck her as friendly people deepened her sense of paranoia.

“It was like the movie ‘Gaslight,’ ” McGowan told Farrow. “Everyone lied to me all the time.”

Farrow pointed out that Weinstein’s campaign to track and silence his accusers ultimately crumbled. Since multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault were initially published in The New York Times and The New Yorker, nearly 80 women have come forward to tell their stories about Weinstein. The producer not only was expelled from industry groups but has lost his company, The Weinstein Company, and has been left by his wife. Weinstein also is reportedly under investigation in Los Angeles and London.

With Combined News Services