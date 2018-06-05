TODAY'S PAPER
Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court in Manhattan

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court in Manhattan on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By John Riley and Mark Morales john.riley@newsday.com, mark.morales@newsday.com
Former movie titan Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sex crimes charges in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Weinstein was indicted last week for an alleged 2014 rape of an unnamed woman, and forcing a young actress to engage in oral sex with him in 2013.

The charges culminated a monthslong investigation triggered last fall when multiple women accused Weinstein of using his power to sexually abuse them.

Weinstein has denied ever engaging in nonconsensual sex, and his defense lawyer Ben Brafman says the criminal charges are questionable because the alleged victims waited years to come forward.

Brafman says the rape charge involved a woman Weinstein had a 10-year consensual relationship with both before and after the alleged incident.

