Harvey Weinstein indicted in New York rape case

Harvey Weinstein, second from left, leaves the First

Harvey Weinstein, second from left, leaves the First Precinct of the New York Police Department on May 25, 2018, after turning himself in to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance announced on Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for rape and a criminal sexual act.

“This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged,” said Vance.

The announcement follows Weinstein’s arrest last Friday on a criminal complaint, which charged him with forcing a woman – later identified as actress Lucia Evans – to engage in oral sex in 2004, and the 2013 rape of a still unidentified woman.

Weinstein, through his lawyer Ben Brafman, has denied ever engaging in a nonconsensual sexual act. Multiple actresses and others have publicly accused him since last fall in news reports and lawsuits of using his power to engage in sexual misconduct.

Brafman said earlier Wednesday that Weinstein had decided not to appear before the grand jury to plead his case, and has complained that a wave of negative publicity would make it hard to get a fair hearing on charges that the alleged victims didn’t report until years after they occurred.

“Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs,” Vance said in his statement announcing the indictment.

Vance, a Democrat, came under public pressure from women’s groups to prosecute Weinstein after declining to do so in 2015, when an Italian model went to police to say Weinstein had groped her during a meeting.

Police set up a sting in which the woman recorded herself confronting Weinstein and him apologizing for his conduct. But Vance decided there wasn’t enough evidence to bring charges.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, also a Democrat, ordered the state attorney general to investigate how Vance handled that matter.

With the Associated Press

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

