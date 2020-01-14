At Hayden Planetarium, new space show is really about Earth

Look up.

The Hayden Planetarium’s first new space show in six years visualizes 50 years' worth of NASA missions to outer space, projecting with the most sophisticated and color-capturing technology available anywhere, well, on Earth.

And the show sounds a note of caution about how global warming could doom our planet, similar to what happened on once-possibly-habitable Venus: a long-term buildup of greenhouse gases heating the surface hot enough to melt lead.

“It’s a show about Earth, ultimately,” said curator Denton Ebel, a PhD who heads the division of physical sciences.

Narrated by Academy-Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o, “Worlds Beyond Earth” is about 22 minutes long and takes viewers on a journey through the solar system — the Earth’s pockmarked moon, Saturn’s rings, the dusty surface of freezing Mars, the scorching-hot surface of Venus.

The show — projecting onto a 68-foot-diameter screen in a theater with 420 seats — starts at $28 for adults, $22.50 for students and seniors, and $16.50 for kids age 2 to 12. It opens Jan. 21. It includes admission to the American Museum of Natural History, which houses the planetarium.

The museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

With what the museum calls “the most advanced planetarium projecting system,” the show uses high-dynamic range lasers to display with widest color gamut of any planetarium.

