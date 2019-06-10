A helicopter made a hard landing early Monday afternoon on the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan, killing the pilot, according to the FDNY.

The building is between 51st and 52nd streets, the FDNY said. It is not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

The damage was contained to the roof of the building, according to news reports.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was at the scene and told reporters the helicopter had to make an emergency or hard landing on the rooftop.

“So obviously it’s not a routine landing,” Cuomo said. “All of this is very preliminary and these things evolve over time.”

He said there is no indication that the incident is terrorism-related.

Around 2 p.m. Central Park was reporting fog and moderate rain, with ground visibility of a mile and a quarter, said Bill Goodman, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. The cloud ceiling was 500 feet.

The National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information on the crash. NTSB officials were meeting to discuss the crash and determine if it was a case they should take on, a spokesman said.

The Federal Aviation Administration also said it is gathering details and plans to post a statement once details of the incident are confirmed.

Melvin Douglas, 50, was at the nearby Winter Garden Theatre when the helicopter crashed.

Both Newark and LaGuardia airports are in a ground stop due to visibility and thunderstorms, according to the FAA.

“I heard a big boom and I saw the smoke,” he said. “I thought it was an explosion in the building, I didn’t think it was a helicopter.”

The building, billed as an "elite" 50-story office tower, houses restaurants, a gym club, an auditorium and other amenities for its tenants. It was jointly purchased three years ago by the Los Angeles-based CommonWealth Partners, a real estate investment company, and the California Public Employees' Retirement System.

It has about 1.7 million square feet, according to real estate websites, and was built in 1985.

With Ellen Yan, Lauren Cook, Patricia Kitchen, Ivan Pereira, Lisa Colangelo and the AP



