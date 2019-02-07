A former Colombian veterinary student who implanted bags of liquid heroin in the stomachs of Lab, basset hounds and other puppies was sentenced to 72 months in prison by a judge in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday.

The charges followed a 2005 raid on the Colombian-based puppy clinic. Andrés López Elorez, 39, was extradited from Spain last year. His lawyer said he already spent 44 months in prison, and will seek credit for time already served in prison here and in Spain.

Elorez, seeking immediate release, didn’t once mention dogs or puppies in remarks to U.S. District Judge Sterling Johnson. He said he had been led down the path to involvement in the scheme by a trusted mentor at the vet school, and had established a clean life in Spain after leaving drug-infested Medellin.

“What happened was an accident, a dark chapter in my life,” said Elorez, who is now married with two children, and said he was taking veterinary courses in Spain to try to get his degree.

Prosecutors did not dispute his claims that he established a crime-free life in Spain, but said that even though the plot to use puppies as drug mules occurred 15 years ago, it merited serious punishment. They asked for a sentence in keeping with advisory federal guidelines of at least 82 months.

“This is the time to hold him accountable,” said prosecutor Alicia Washington. “The defendant betrayed his vet skills and used those skills for harm.”

Johnson called it a “heinous” crime, but gave no reasons for chopping 15 months off the guidelines. Elorez did make efforts to provide information to the government. When he completes his sentence, he will be deported, but it isn’t clear whether he would be sent to Spain or Colombia.

Elorez, according to the charges, rented a farm on which the puppies were raised, and then performed surgeries. The goal of the scheme was to surgically remove the heroin from the puppies after they were brought into the United States.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ten puppies were found when the facility was raided, some with heroin already implanted that had to be removed. Three died from a virus contracted during surgery. Among those saved, a Rottweiler became a drug-sniffing dog for Colombian police and was named "Heroina." A basset hound was adopted by a policeman's family.

“Every dog has its day,” Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement Thursday. “With today’s sentence, Elorez has been held responsible for the reprehensible use of his veterinary skills to conceal heroin inside puppies as part of a scheme to import dangerous narcotics into the United States.”