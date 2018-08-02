Star federal witness Todd Howe, the former aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo whose elusive testimony at an Albany corruption trial in February got him jailed, was ordered released Thursday with strict conditions and a stern warning.

“Mr. Howe, you’re getting a second chance,” Manhattan U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni told the shackled ex-lobbyist. “Don’t mess it up. It’s actually more like your third or fourth, but seriously -- everyone’s patience is worn out.”

Howe is expected to return to Idaho, where his lawyer said he will resume his old job as a golf course groundskeeper while awaiting sentencing on guilty pleas to bribing ex-Cuomo deputy Joe Percoco, bid-rigging on upstate development projects, and embezzling from his law firm.

Leaving the courtroom still in the custody of two marshals to sign release papers and collect his belongings, Howe didn’t comment, but flashed a grin when a reporter said, “Todd, smile if you’re happy.”

Howe, 58, became a key government witness after telling prosecutors he set up bribes to Percoco on behalf of lobbying clients, and also arranged to rig bids on behalf of two clients for upstate development deals with SUNY official Alain Kaloyeros, who was also a client of Howe's firm.

But during cross examination at Percoco’s trial he admitted to a lifetime of fraudulent financial behavior and stiffing creditors, and he was jailed after admitting lying to a credit card company to dodge a hotel bill after he agreed to cooperate with the government and promised to go straight.

Among other conditions of release, he is barred from holding more than one credit card, must file credit reports with the judge, must leave all of his family finances to his wife, and can’t spend more than $1,000 on anything other than medical and health needs without court permission.

“Do not take out another credit card,” Caproni warned him. “I think any credit card company that would give you another credit card should be investigated, but that’s another question.”

The judge has tentatively scheduled Nov. 2 for Howe’s sentencing date, but told him that all the detailed rules governing his behavior were less important than one big message.

“The primary rule Mr. Howe must keep in mind,” she said, “is that he can’t commit another crime.”

Percoco and Kaloyeros were both convicted and are awaiting sentencing. Howe testified that his influence stemmed from a long-standing close relationship with Cuomo and his father, Gov. Mario Cuomo, but never accused the governor of being part of a criminal scheme.