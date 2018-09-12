Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Plane from Kennedy Airport makes emergency landing after engine issue

By The Associated Press
BOSTON — An engine-related issue forced an Iberia Airways flight from Kennedy Airport en route to Madrid to make an emergency landing Tuesday night at Logan Airport.

The Boston Globe reports an Iberia spokeswoman says the plane landed without incident and there were no injuries to any of the 265 passengers.

The flight originated Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. at Kennedy. The spokeswoman said about 90 minutes into the flight crew members noticed an engine-related issue. The plane landed safely in Boston.

Melissa Miller, of New York, says she was on the flight and that passengers “knew something was up” when a smoke- and gas-like odor filled the cabin.

Miller said passengers were bussed back to New York to rebook flights.

FAA officials did not respond to requests for comment.

 

