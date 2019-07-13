Federal agents apparently tried Saturday in at least two New York City neighborhoods to detain immigrants who are in the country illegally, but the efforts were unsuccessful, according to the mayor’s office.

The attempts — on two occasions in Brooklyn's Sunset Park and one in East Harlem in Manhattan — did not result in any detentions because those being sought didn’t answer the door or otherwise could not be located, said Bitta Mostofi, commissioner of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

It was unclear whether the agents' actions were part of the nationwide effort announced by the administration of President Donald Trump to detain about 2,000 immigrants who are living in the country illegally and who previously had been ordered deported after not showing up to court.

Those dragnets are scheduled to begin Sunday in 10 major cities nationwide, including New York, and are similar to operations that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has conducted since 2003 that often result in hundreds of arrests.

There are about 11 million immigrants living in the country illegally.

City Councilman Carlos Menchaca, who represents the area of Sunset Park where federal agents had appeared, said at a news conference Saturday afternoon in Manhattan that one of the attempts happened at 60th Street and Third Avenue.

“This is about whitening America. And this is coming from the top of government, by a white man. This is a white man saying our country needs to be white and it needs to be whiter and we need to remove the people of color,” he said of Trump.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) said that people who encounter ICE, the federal agency seeking to detain the immigrants, should not open their doors unless authorities present a warrant, and should remain silent, seek a lawyer and decline to consent to any requested search.

“These are scary times,” Johnson said at the news conference.

In a phone interview, Councilman Joe Borelli (D-Staten Island), one of three Republicans in the 51-member chamber and a Trump supporter, said that "every single person who is part of this weekend's raid has already been adjudicated" in official proceedings.

"These are people who have been ordered by a judge to be deported. This is not a random roundup," Borelli said, noting that former President Barack Obama's administration holds the record for deportations.