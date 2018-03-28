A Senegalese man being deported because of criminal convictions escaped Tuesday night from federal immigration agents escorting him to a flight leaving from JFK Airport bound for his homeland, authorities said.

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, remained at large Wednesday, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the airport.

Mbacke fled and hailed a cab at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, said Khaalid Walls, a spokesman with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Video surveillance recorded Mbacke getting into a cab, Walls said.

Mbacke had entered the country lawfully in 2005 but had been convicted of weapons and firearms offenses, Walls said.

An immigration judge ordered Mbacke deported in September 2015, according to ICE.

The agency did not say where and how immigration officials had apprehended him to execute the removal order.