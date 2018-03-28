TODAY'S PAPER
ICE: Senegalese man being deported ditches agents at JFK Airport

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, escaped federal agents as

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, escaped federal agents as they escorted him to a flight at JFK Airport for deportation on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, and was at large on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, officials said. Photo Credit: U.S. Customs and Immigration En

By Craig Schneider and Víctor Manuel Ramos craig.schneider@newsday.com, victor.ramos@newsday.com @Scraigo
A Senegalese man being deported because of criminal convictions escaped Tuesday night from federal immigration agents escorting him to a flight leaving from JFK Airport bound for his homeland, authorities said.

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, remained at large Wednesday, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the airport.

Mbacke fled and hailed a cab at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, said Khaalid Walls, a spokesman with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Video surveillance recorded Mbacke getting into a cab, Walls said.

Mbacke had entered the country lawfully in 2005 but had been convicted of weapons and firearms offenses, Walls said.

An immigration judge ordered Mbacke deported in September 2015, according to ICE.

The agency did not say where and how immigration officials had apprehended him to execute the removal order.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

