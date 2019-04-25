Immigration activist Ravi Ragbir won another reprieve Thursday from deportation based on a prior felony conviction as a federal appeals court in Manhattan reinstated his claim that he was targeted because of his outspoken leadership in the immigrant-rights movement.

The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Manhattan U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel was wrong to rule last year that a federal law barred his intervention in a final removal orders, and said alleged targeting due to speech fit within an exception for “outrageous” government conduct.

“His advocacy for reform of immigration policies and practices is at the heart of current political debate among American citizens and other residents,” the court said. “…To allow this retaliatory conduct to proceed would broadly chill protected speech, among not only activists subject to final orders of deportation but also those citizens and other residents who would fear retaliation.”

Ragbir, 54, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, was convicted of wire fraud in a mortgage scheme in New Jersey in 2001 and sentenced to 30 months in prison. He was permitted to stay in the U.S. despite an order of removal issued in 2006, and subsequently became an immigration activist.

When he was abruptly taken into custody in January 2018, to be deported, it triggered protests and claims he was targeted for being a leader in the opposition to the Trump administration’s enforcement policies. A judge ordered his release to give him a chance to get his affairs in order.

Stays issued by Castel and then the Second Circuit kept him free until Thursday’s decision, but his future remains unclear.

He still faces a legal removal order, and the Second Circuit said he should probably stay free for the “near future” until the “taint” of retaliation is gone — probably next January — but left it to Castel to decide when deportation can proceed.

In their 2-1 decision, appeals court Judges John Droney and Pierre Leval did not rule on the merits of Ragbir’s retaliation claim, but said it was “strong” — citing conversations in which New York Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials expressed resentment about being called a “Nazi squad” after a 2017 confrontation with Ragbir.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“A plausible, clear inference is drawn that Ragbir’s public expression of his criticism, and its prominence, played a significant role in the recent attempts to remove him,” Droney wrote.

A dissenting judge, John Walker, said he thought the “taint” of his initial detention was dissipated when he was released to get his affairs in order in January 2018, and the administration’s emphasis on deporting criminals was more central to the case than his activism.

“One would have to be blind not to notice that the change of administration in January 2017 has brought with it an unremitting focus on deporting convicted felons, such as Ragbir,” Walker wrote. “I see no reason for this case to continue in the district court, further impeding Ragbir’s removal.”