TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Iowa man charged with making anti-Semitic threats against NYC Jewish group

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Print

An Iowa man who called himself “Garrett Odinschild” was charged Tuesday in Manhattan federal court with making anti-Semitic threats against a Jewish organization in New York in the name of a Nordic neo-Nazi movement.

“My people have [expletive] slaughtered your [expletive] people before and we will do it again,” the man, Garrett Kelsey, allegedly said in a voicemail. “And right now you are giving us incentive to do that. … Filthy [expletive] Jews.”

Prosecutors said Kelsey, 31, of Cedar Rapids, had been arrested in Iowa on charges of interstate transportation of threats, and was expected to appear before a federal magistrate there Tuesday. The government did not name the organization targeted.

According to a criminal complaint, the threats began in May with complaints by Kelsey about a video on Nordic neo-Nazis that the Jewish group had uploaded to the internet. He told the group in an email to remove it within three days and offer an apology to the “Asatru” community — identified as a Norse religious movement linked to anti-Semitism — and said if they did not, “we will be taking action against your organization full of degenerates.”

Agents said Kelsey was interviewed after the threats and linked to a Facebook account in the name of “Garrett Odinschild,” which had been used to send a threatening message to an Iowa Antifa group referring to them as a “commie fascist snowflakes.”

“I’m going to bash your skulls in without warning!” he allegedly wrote. “White is might! 1488! Hail Odin! Hail Asatru!” Antifa is a protest group on the political left, and 1488 is a numeric code used by white supremacists, prosecutors said.

After the interviews with law enforcement, prosecutors said Kelsey continued to use the Facebook account, posting a picture of Jewish residents of the Warsaw ghetto lined up against a wall for transfer to concentration camps during World War II.

“The alleged conduct is not protected speech,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. “As charged, the conduct — making interstate threats — is a federal crime.”

Kelsey faces up to 5 years in prison. His lawyer could not immediately be identified for comment.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

James Altadonna Jr., left, Democratic candidate for Oyster Candidate: Incumbent misused town resources
A pickup truck and a Nissan crashed on Cops: Mom, child hurt in crash with impaired driver
Robert M. Grable Jr., seen in 2013, principal Board to vote on renaming school for late principal
Lucinda Hurley, second from left, coordinator for the Infusion of $475G to help LI's pre-K programs
Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) speaks on Jan. 'A good step forward': LI reacts to 9/11 funding vote
A job-seeker at a job fair hosted by LI jobless rate drops to 3.1% in June
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search