The NYPD on Monday revealed plans for funeral services later this week at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan for Officer Jason Rivera, who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic incident in Harlem last week.

A viewing is scheduled for Rivera, 22, who once wrote about joining the police department to improve community relations, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue, according to funeral information posted at police headquarters.

A funeral service for Rivera, a Manhattan native, is set for Friday at 9 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Rivera died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the New York City medical examiner's office. He will be cremated.

Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, who was also shot and critically injured after responding to a 911 call for the domestic dispute at an apartment on West 135th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard last Friday, remained hospitalized in critical condition at NYU Langone Medical Center on Monday, the NYPD said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain who campaigned on a tough-on-crime platform, plans to deliver remarks Monday afternoon on "keeping New York City safe from gun violence," according to his public schedule. NYPD officers have been shot in four incidents this month.

A stray bullet struck an officer napping between shifts in a precinct parking lot just hours after Adams was sworn-in early on New Year's Day. Last week, an officer was shot in the Bronx and another on Staten Island. All three officers survived.

The alleged shooter of Rivera and Mora, identified by police as Lashawn McNeil, 47, also remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday after he was shot by a third officer who had responded to the call, the NYPD said.

Chief of Detectives James Essig has said that police recovered a handgun at the scene with a high-capacity illegal magazine that had been stolen in 2017 from Baltimore.

A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office did not immediately answer an inquiry Monday regarding possible charges against McNeil.

Rivera joined the department on Nov. 2, 2020, and was assigned to the 32nd Precinct in May 2021. Mora joined on Oct. 24, 2018, and also was assigned to the precinct in November 2019.

Rivera, in a letter to his commanding officer on Nov. 30, 2020 while he was a probationary officer, outlined an incident when his older brother was stopped and frisked by police.

"My perspective on police and the way they police really bothered me," he wrote. "As time went on, I saw the NYPD pushing hard on changing the relationship between the police and the community. This was when I realized that I wanted to be a part of the men in blue; better the relationship between the community and the police."

Rivera added: "Coming from an immigrant family, I will be the first to say that I am a member of the NYPD, the greatest police force in the world."

With Anthony M. DeStefano and John Asbury