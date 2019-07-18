TODAY'S PAPER
Judge set to decide whether Jeffrey Epstein gets bail

Jeffrey Epstein, center, appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla., on July 30, 2008. Photo Credit: AP/Uma Sanghvi

A federal judge in New York is set to announce whether financier Jeffrey Epstein will be granted bail while he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges.

The judge's expected decision Thursday comes after prosecutors argued the 66-year-old Epstein should remain jailed because he has the means to flee and is a danger to the public.

Prosecutors fear Epstein also might try to influence a growing number of witnesses who support charges that he recruited and abused dozens of girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

Lawyers for Epstein say he wouldn't run and would be willing to pledge a fortune of at least $559 million as collateral.

They say he should await trial under house arrest in his $77 million Manhattan mansion.

By The Associated Press

