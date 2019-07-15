Twelve years after negotiating a deal in Florida that appeared to settle allegations of sexual misbehavior, financier Jeffrey Epstein will be in Manhattan federal court Monday to learn if he will await trial on new charges in jail or in the East Side mansion where he allegedly abused underage girls.

Epstein, 66, a multimillionaire whose circle has included rich and famous associates, including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, was arrested July 6 on charges that from 2002 to 2005 he sexually touched "dozens" of teenage girls after hiring them for nude massages at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach.

Since then, his lawyers have argued that the new federal charges in Manhattan are preempted by his 2007 deal with federal prosecutors in Florida — requiring pleas to two state prostitution felonies, jail time and sex offender registration. That issue is expected to be front and center at Epstein's Monday morning bail hearing before U.S. District Judge Richard Berman.

Legal experts say Epstein's lawyers face an uphill struggle, because his 2007 agreement in Florida — while indicating Epstein wanted to "globally" resolve accusations from multiple victims — said only that "prosecution in this district for these offenses" was deferred.

"This agreement has language both sides can say supports them," said Laurie Levenson, an ex-federal prosecutor who teaches at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. "But the Justice Department will point to the language that says it’s a Florida deal. It's not a free pass for crimes committed everywhere else."

Plea agreements are typically "binding only on the prosecutor's office that signs them," said Joshua Colangelo-Bryan, a Manhattan defense attorney and former prosecutor. “Given the language in this agreement," he said, "I don’t think there’s an obstacle to … going forward.”

The charges against Epstein were the culmination of years of controversy that led to the resignation Friday as labor secretary in the Trump administration of Alexander Acosta, the former U.S. Attorney in Florida who signed off on Epstein's 2007 deal.

From the start, Epstein's accusers complained the Florida deal was negotiated in secrecy and gave him too-lenient treatment because of his powerful friends. A Miami Herald series on the case in 2018 drew new attention and, this year, a Florida federal judge ruled the deal had violated laws requiring victim notification.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Monday's bail hearing is likely to be only the start of litigation over the decision to prosecute Epstein for crimes that overlap with decade-old Florida charges. While public outcry may have led federal prosecutors to act in 2019, Epstein's lawyers said, the delay may violate his due process rights.

In court papers, they argued that Justice Department officials and Florida prosecutors may have shown bad faith by sharing evidence and steering accusers to New York to deflect controversy by undercutting their own deal. If Epstein wasn't protected, why did New York wait 12 years to bring a case, they have asked.

"There is no legitimate explanation for the delay," defense lawyers Reid Weingarten, Martin Weinberg and Marc Fernich said in a filing last week.

To get bail on Monday, Epstein, currently held in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, must convince Berman he is not a flight risk or a danger to the community. Defense lawyers say Epstein is a good risk because he hasn't been accused of anything during a dozen years as a registered sex offender.

He has asked for home detention at his $77 million mansion, with surveillance cameras, an ankle bracelet and a bond secured by the house to make sure he stays put. Epstein also offered to pay for a private security force of round-the-clock armed guards to make sure he doesn't flee.

With all that, experts said, his chances of getting out are slim. Epstein's wealth — at least $500 million, and six houses — along with foreign contacts and a home in Paris, give him the resources to flee.

Prosecutors said $350,000 he paid to two alleged accomplices last year at the time of the Miami Herald series showed he might try to influence witnesses, and hundreds of pictures of nude young women found at the mansion in a search suggest he's still dangerous.

"There are a lot of factors going against him," Levenson said. "He seems to be lapsing back. You'd think a guy who got a great deal the first time would show better judgment."

The Epstein case could also make news on another front this week. In early July, a panel of the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals said it would unseal potentially explosive materials in a suit by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly aided his sex trafficking.

Those materials could contain salacious allegations against some of Epstein's famous friends, although the appeals court urged the news media and the public to "exercise restraint" in assessing them. Unless a further appeal is filed by someone affected — a "John Doe" filed a request to intervene on Friday — the release could occur this week.