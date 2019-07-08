Multimillionaire investor Jeffrey Epstein has been indicted on conspiracy and sex trafficking charges involving minors as young as age 14, according to an indictment unsealed Monday morning in Manhattan federal court

The indictment covers alleged acts between 2002 and 2005, and charges Epstein with sex trafficking and a sex trafficking conspiracy in which he paid underage girls "hundreds of dollars" to have sex with him, and also paid them to recruit other girls.

Epstein had sex with “dozens” of minor girls at his residences in Manhattan and in Palm Beach, Florida, the indictment said, creating a “vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit.”

Epstein's ties with prominent figures ranging from Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew to lawyer Alan Dershowitz and President Donald Trump made the new charges against him the subject of extensive speculation after news of his Saturday arrest broke this weekend.

He previously settled a federal investigation in Florida by pleading guilty to state prostitution charges, and served over a year in jail — a light sentence that has spawned controversy from women who say they were his victims.

The new indictment charges that Epstein conspired with “others including employees and associates who facilitated his conduct by among other things contacting victims and scheduling their sexual encounters.”

Epstein initially recruited victims to provide massages “nude or partially nude,” which would become “increasingly sexual in nature,” the indictment said, and victims were then paid a per-girl rate to recruit others and assure a “steady supply of new victims.”

It said the massages included groping and touching of victims’ genitals, sometimes with “sex toys,” and masturbation by Epstein, and payment was in cash, court papers say.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Co-conspirators, identified as “Employee-1” and “Employee-2” and “Employee 3,” helped set up appointments with girls. That person was not named. Civil suits filed in Manhattan federal court have claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of a now-deceased British media mogul, helped in his recruitment.

The indictment said that Epstein had networks of girls and recruiters in both New York and Florida, and frequently traveled to Palm Beach on his private jet for “encounters” in Florida.

The government asked for forfeiture of Epsteins' Upper East Side mansion if he is convicted of the charges.