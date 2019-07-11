Alleged sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday asked for release from jail to home detention in his Manhattan mansion, with conditions including camera surveillance of exits, monitoring by an ankle bracelet, a bond secured by the $77 million residence and grounding of his private jet.

Epstein, 66, a wealthy financier whose associates have included figures such as Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, also said a live-in “trustee” could be named to keep an eye on him, and offered as a “fallback” to pay 24-hour armed guards to keep him from fleeing, a court filing says.

And he continued to maintain in papers filed in Manhattan federal court that the federal charges unsealed in New York this week for allegedly abusing “dozens” of underage girls hired for nude massages was barred by a 2007 non-prosecution agreement with federal authorities in Florida.

“Mr. Epstein understood the NPA as a global resolution of any charges arising from the alleged conduct at issue here, including conduct in New York,” Epstein’s lawyers wrote to Manhattan U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who is deciding whether to grant bail.

Epstein is in custody in Manhattan on an indictment charging him with hiring girls as young as young as 14 and sexually touching them during nude massages in New York and Palm Beach between 2002 and 2005. Berman has scheduled a bail hearing for next Monday.

In the 2007 agreement, Florida U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, now Trump’s labor secretary, agreed not to pursue similar charges during the same time period in return for Epstein pleading to two prostitution felonies in Florida state court, doing jail time, and registering as a sex offender.

That agreement became the subject of growing criticism this year after news stories aired the complaints of victims that it was too lenient and was kept secret from them. A Florida judge ruled that the failure to notify violated the Crime Victims Rights Act, rendering the deal illegal.

In Thursday’s filing, Epstein’s lawyers laid out their defense, complaining the 2007 deal said Epstein expected “global” coverage for his crimes and was okayed by the Justice Department, but when it became controversial Florida prosecutors urged victims to ask other districts to prosecute.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They also argued that New York federal prosecutors are relying on evidence seized during the earlier investigation, complaining, that “the current New York case is not truly independent of the prior immunized conduct” and that Epstein’s rights were “unconstitutionally undermined.”

Epstein’s lawyers said the government had no explanation for why prosecutors waited 12 years to charge Epstein in New York if – as they now claim -- he wasn’t protected by the 2007 deal.

“The government will have to explain why it purposefully delayed a prosecution of someone like Mr. Epstein, who registered as a sex offender 10 years ago,” they wrote. “…There is no legitimate explanation for the delay.”

Epstein has not been charged with any crimes or violations of his registered sex-offender status since the earlier deal, but the government said a search of his home revealed hundreds of pictures of nude young girls.

Prosecutors, who are expected to respond Friday, have argued Epstein is a flight risk because of his wealth, his ownership of private jets – Epstein said he sold one of his two in June -- and his global ties. He has six homes, one in Paris and one on a private island in the Virgin Islands.

They also have argued that New York federal prosecutors are not bound by a deal signed by Florida federal prosecutors, and that the new case includes some victims that were unknown in 2007.

The 2007 non-prosecution deal is ambiguous. It has a clause that states that Epstein “seeks to resolve globally his state and federal criminal liability,” but it promises only that “prosecution in this district for these offenses” shall be deferred.

Epstein’s lawyers also claimed Thursday that the “sex trafficking” law is being misapplied, because he is not accused of enslaving anyone or coercing anyone into commercial sex, only purchasing sex.

“Here, the principal conduct underlying the indictment is Mr. Epstein’s payment of money for massages that purportedly escalated to alleged sex acts,” they wrote. “Mr. Epstein’s conduct, however, is akin to consumer or purchaser.”