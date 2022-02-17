TODAY'S PAPER
FDNY firefighter from Long Beach dies after battling house fire, officials say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach died Wednesday after battling a house fire in Far Rockaway, Mayor Eric Adams and fire officials said Thursday.

The FDNY identified the firefighter as Jesse B. Gerhard, 33, of Ladder 134 in Far Rockaway. Officials said Gerhard, who had recently moved to Long Beach, was also a volunteer with the Islip Fire Department.

Officials said Gerhard, who was first appointed as a probationary firefighter in December 2017, suffered a "medical episode" after battling a house fire on Beach Channel Drive on Tuesday. He died Wednesday.

The cause has yet to be determined, acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanuagh said.

At a morning news conference at City Hall, Adams said: "The entire city mourns for the loss of this firefighter. This is a young man who dreamed of being a firefighter all his life . . . We're united in our grief."

Gerhard is the 1,156th FDNY member to die in the line of duty, officials said.

With Matthew Chayes

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

