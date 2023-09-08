Hempstead woman accused of fatally striking NYPD cop from Long Island declines plea offer 

A Hempstead woman declined a plea bargain offer Friday and is now slated to go trial next month on charges she fatally struck NYPD Detective Anastasios Tsakos while driving drunk on the Long Island Expressway in 2021. During a brief proceeding in Queens State Supreme Court, Jessica Beauvais, 34, indicated to Judge Michael Aloise that she realized that by passing up a prosecution plea offer of 16 years in prison that she risked a maximum sentence of at least 20 years in prison if she is convicted at trial. With Beauvais’s refusal to accept the plea, Aloise set Oct. 12 as the date to begin jury selection. Beauvais has been in jail since April 27, 2021 when investigators said she ignored a police roadblock at eastbound Exit 26 on the LIE being manned by Tsakos and fatally struck the 43- year-old highway cop from East Northport who was there directing traffic on to the service road because of a fatal accident further east on the highway. Beauvais, who police said was intoxicated, kept going after hitting Tsakos until she was stopped by police and arrested on the Horace Harding Expressway near Exit 29, authorities said. Beauvais was indicted on a charge of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, drunken driving and other charges Aloise said he planned to call 100 potential jurors to be screened for the case and expected the prosecution, led by assistant district attorney Gregory Lasak Jr., to call about 20 witnesses. Tsakos, a married father of two children, was promoted to the rank of detective posthumously. His wife Irene was in court with about 20 officers and officials from the Police Benevolent Association but wouldn’t comment outside the courtroom. While a trial date has been set in the case, defense attorney Jorge Santos of the Legal Aid Society indicated after the hearing that it was possible that a trial might still be avoided. “You never know," said Santos, adding that Beauvais, a single mother with a young son, “is not a gangster.” Outside the courthouse, PBA president Patrick Hendry said cops planned to pack the courtroom in support of the family if there is a trial. “The family wanted closure and they still want closure. They want this trial because they want justice,” said Hendry. “We are going to pack this courtroom, to be there for this family that is going to have to relive the pain each and every day.” “We are going to be there every single day for Irene and her entire family,” said Hendry. Told of Santos’s suggestion that there could still be plea deal, Hendry said “whatever way this goes we need justice for this family.”

A Hempstead woman declined a plea bargain offer Friday and is now slated to go trial next month on charges she fatally struck NYPD Detective Anastasios Tsakos while driving drunk on the Long Island Expressway in 2021.

During a brief proceeding in Queens State Supreme Court, Jessica Beauvais, 34, indicated to Judge Michael Aloise that she realized that by passing up a prosecution plea offer of 16 years in prison that she risked a maximum sentence of at least 20 years in prison if she is convicted at trial. With Beauvais’s refusal to accept the plea, Aloise set Oct. 12 as the date to begin jury selection.

Beauvais has been in jail since April 27, 2021 when investigators said she ignored a police roadblock at eastbound Exit 26 on the LIE being manned by Tsakos and fatally struck the 43- year-old highway cop from East Northport who was there directing traffic on to the service road because of a fatal accident further east on the highway. Beauvais, who police said was intoxicated, kept going after hitting Tsakos until she was stopped by police and arrested on the Horace Harding Expressway near Exit 29, authorities said. Beauvais was indicted on a charge of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, drunken driving and other charges

Aloise said he planned to call 100 potential jurors to be screened for the case and expected the prosecution, led by assistant district attorney Gregory Lasak Jr., to call about 20 witnesses. Tsakos, a married father of two children, was promoted to the rank of detective posthumously. His wife Irene was in court with about 20 officers and officials from the Police Benevolent Association but wouldn’t comment outside the courtroom.

While a trial date has been set in the case, defense attorney Jorge Santos of the Legal Aid Society indicated after the hearing that it was possible that a trial might still be avoided.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“You never know," said Santos, adding that Beauvais, a single mother with a young son, “is not a gangster.”

Outside the courthouse, PBA president Patrick Hendry said cops planned to pack the courtroom in support of the family if there is a trial.

“The family wanted closure and they still want closure. They want this trial because they want justice,” said Hendry. “We are going to pack this courtroom, to be there for this family that is going to have to relive the pain each and every day.”

“We are going to be there every single day for Irene and her entire family,” said Hendry.

Told of Santos’s suggestion that there could still be plea deal, Hendry said “whatever way this goes we need justice for this family.”