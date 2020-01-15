A new art exhibit in Manhattan depicts the Holocaust’s horrors from the standpoint of those who lived through them.

There is a child’s depiction of Jews in Czechoslovakia being deported to a concentration camp. A prisoner’s pencil-and-crayon drawings of Auschwitz. An American soldier’s paintings made as he liberated a camp and found thousands of corpses.

The illustrations are among 21 works on display at “Rendering Witness: Holocaust-Era Art as Testimony,” which runs from Thursday through July 5 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, 36 Battery Place, at the southwest tip of Manhattan.

“It’s through the people who lived it. It’s the way they depicted it, the way they wanted to depict it,” said exhibit curator Michael A. Morris. “It’s not from, quote-unquote, the Nazi lens.”

The featured art was produced in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Czechoslovakia during or immediately after the Holocaust.

“It is a miracle that this art survived,” according to the text introducing the exhibit, which features 10 artists. In addition, there are many more artists' works in a book kept by Martha Klein von Peci, a Jewish woman imprisoned in a German ghetto. She had invited fellow prisoners to contribute works about their lives to the book.

Each work in the exhibit reasserts the artist’s humanity and individuality, qualities too often obscured by Holocaust photographs that were taken by the Nazis or their collaborators.

The exhibit also features the will of a Czech artist, Johann Eisler, who left his possessions to his girlfriend — before he died at a concentration camp.

