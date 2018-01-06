Hourslong delays continue to plague some travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday morning, a day after flights resumed at the major transit hub in the wake of a powerful winter storm, complaints posted to social media indicate.

Passengers arriving at the Queens airport said on Twitter they have waited as many as six hours on the tarmac before their plane docked at a gate, then as many as eight hours to collect their baggage from carousels. Others awaiting a departure spent the night sleeping on terminal floors, photos show.

“4h waiting for parking spot, 1h for staircase, 1h to remove snow at the terminal door, 1h for boarder [sic] controls and still waiting for luggage since 5am without food or water or any airport staff #thisisnyc #jfk @airfrance,” one flyer vented in a tweet Saturday morning.

“Landed at #jfk from #ohare around 11:30pm EST and we have been sitting on the tarmac since. Going on 6+ hours. Unbelievable,” another added to a chorus of frustrated voices.

Multiple factors have contributed to the delays, including the accumulation of more than a foot of snow in areas of Queens on Thursday, below-freezing temperatures Friday, an airport at its maximum capacity and a collision of two planes on the JFK runway early Saturday morning, according to aviation analyst Alex Macheras.

The wing tip of a China Southern 777 plane struck the tail end of a Kuwait Airways 777, causing damage to both aircrafts, the union representing Port Authority police officers said Saturday.

There were no reported injuries, the Daily News reported.

Flights departing from Kennedy Airport resumed after Thursday’s snowstorm as of 7:13 a.m. Friday, the transportation center said. It urged customers to check the status of their flights with airlines before arriving.

The Port Authority, which oversees operations at JFK, did not immediately respond to a question for comment on the ongoing delays.