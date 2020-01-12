TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Potential runway crash averted at JFK, officials said

A clearance to fly was canceled at JFK,

A clearance to fly was canceled at JFK, shown here in a file photo, to avoid a potential crash Friday, officials said.  Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A quick-thinking air traffic controller canceled takeoff clearance at Kennedy Airport for a Colombia-bound Delta flight Friday evening, preventing a potential crash with another Delta flight that had just arrived at JFK from St. Maarten, officials said. 

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident. Delta is also investigating, according to an airline spokeswoman. 

The FAA said in a statement that Flight 253 to Bogota was beginning its takeoff roll on Runway 22 as Flight 300 crossed the runway. The air traffic controller quickly canceled the takeoff clearance for Flight 252, which stopped and taxied off the runway.  

The planes were more than a mile — 6,400 feet — apart when Flight 300 crossed the runway. The flight from St. Maarten taxied to the gate and passengers departed normally. Flight 253 departed later for Bogota. 

Delta did not immediately return requests for comment.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search