A Port Authority police officer was injured when she jumped out of the way of a speeding vehicle at Kennedy Airport on Saturday evening, authorities said.

The unidentified officer was with her partner at the roadway of Terminal 8 arrivals just after 5 p.m. When they approached the car, the driver took off, officials said. As she jumped out of the way of the speeding car, the officer fell onto another moving vehicle, authorities said.

The car fled from the terminal and other officers chased it. The driver backed up and went onto the Van Wyck Expressway, officials said. The roadway was closed for about 10 minutes while Port Authority police searched for the car, authorities said.

The officer suffered minor injuries, police said.