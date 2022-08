Enjoy Super Bowl XLVIII in the New York area? Well, Giants co-owner John Mara wants another one.

Mara said as much in comments Sunday morning on ESPN Radio’s “The Ian O’Connor Show.”

“If we can be assured that we’d get the same cooperation from all the different government entities that were involved, which has been tremendous so far, I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t consider doing it again,” Mara said.

He acknowledged that Sunday’s game opens the door for other cold-weather cities that lack domes to host the NFL’s championship, but touted this region as a cut above the rest. “Let’s face it, there is only one area like this one with the number of attractions and venues and all that New York and New Jersey have to offer,” Mara said.