This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 67° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 67° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Federal judge refuses order allowing Russian lawyer back in U.S.

By John Riley  john.riley@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday refused to order the government to let the Russian lawyer who held a controversial meeting with Donald Trump Jr. back into the U.S. to participate in a hearing on a settlement involving a massive tax fraud.

Prevezon Holdings Ltd., which settled a money laundering case stemming from the tax fraud for $5.9 million earlier this year, wanted permission for lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya to attend a hearing next week on disputes over enforcement of the settlement.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley — apparently referencing Veselnitskaya’s role in the meeting in which Trump Jr. was promised compromising information on Hillary Clinton and in lobbying for the lifting of Russian sanctions imposed after a lawyer probing the tax fraud died in custody — said he wouldn’t second-guess the government.

The Prevezon case involved the purchase of real estate in New York, but Pauley said, “In view of recent revelations regarding Russia’s outsized influence, there may have been more to this money laundering case than a few luxury condominiums at 20 Pine St.”

By John Riley  john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Concerns about tackle football injuries have parents thinking Football participation declining at LI schools
The Suffolk County Police and multiple fire departments Officials: 8 injured in LIE service road crash
Former Stony Brook University basketball player Blair Mendy Ex-LI basketball player gets probation
The Nassau County Legislature listens to public comment Newsday's picks for Nassau legislature
The Nassau County Department of Assessment in Mineola Nassau delays property reassessment planned for 2018
Republican Suffolk district attorney candidate Ray Perini, left, Perini questions Sini’s role in gang case