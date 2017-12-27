TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 20° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 20° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Judge Thomas Griesa dies at 87; oversaw Argentina debt case

Judge Thomas P. Griesa, pictured in 1989, presided

Judge Thomas P. Griesa, pictured in 1989, presided over a long-running case over Argentina's debts. Photo Credit: AP / William F. Sauro

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A New York federal judge who drew the ire of Argentine government officials in a long-running case over Argentina’s debts has died. Judge Thomas P. Griesa was 87.

Manhattan federal court official Edward Friedland says Griesa died Sunday. The cause of the judge’s death hasn’t been disclosed.

Griesa presided for 15 years over lawsuits brought by U.S. hedge funds that bought heavily discounted Argentine bonds after the country defaulted on debts in 2001.

The hedge funds demanded full repayment of billions of dollars in bonds. Argentina called the hedge funds “vultures.”

Griesa said the bonds must be paid in full.

In 2014, Argentina’s then-president Cristina Fernandez called Griesa “senile” and his finding “silliness.”

After Fernandez left office, the court case was settled. Bondholders were paid more than $8 billion.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Experts say there has been a record number Why are whales dying near Long Island?
Activists cheer after the New York Wage Board Minimum wage on LI rising to $11 per hour next week
Gregory Remy of Brentwood, center, submits an application Jobless rate rises on LI in November
Lindsay Lohan, seen here on Dec. 6, Report: Lohan investigating non-payment of taxes
Anthony Santino's final Hempstead Town Board meeting as Santino to take $160,000 administrative assistant job
Smithtown residents wait to prepay next year's property Tax receivers' offices extend hours, get clerical help