Juneteenth will be official New York City holiday, Mayor Bill de Blasio says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the USTA Indoor Training Center in Queens on March 31. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By Newsday Staff
Starting next year, Juneteenth will be an official holiday in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

"This is just a beginning to acknowledge this holiday," de Blasio said during his daily news briefing.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when black residents of Galveston, Texas, heard the Civil War and slavery had both ended — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863.

The death of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody last month has sparked weeks of protests, has spurred many to call for June 19 to be designated a national holiday.

