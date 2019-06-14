A Bronx jury delivered "Justice for Junior" on Friday, handing down guilty verdicts for the five men who slashed and stabbed Lesandro Guzman-Feliz to death nearly a year ago.

Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Elvin Garcia, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera were found guilty of first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy and gang assault.

They face life in prison when they are sentenced.

Guzman-Feliz, 15, who was affectionately called "Junior," was stabbed to death after being chased by a group of alleged members of the Los Sures set within the Trinitarios gang on the night of June 20, 2018.

The jury began deliberations Thursday, but did not reach a verdict by the end of the day. Deliberations resumed Friday morning, with friends of Guzman-Feliz’s family waiting anxiously outside of the courtroom.

Elizabeth DeJesus, 33, has been showing up at the courthouse since the beginning of the trial. She likened the surveillance footage of the attack on Guzman-Feliz to “a horror movie.”

On the night Guzman-Feliz was killed, the teen had left his house to give a friend $5, but he never made it back home after running into a pack of 14 men who were out searching for members of a rival gang to attack, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office. The group, mistaking Guzman-Feliz for a member of the rival Trinitarios faction called Sunset, chased the teen through the streets.

Guzman-Feliz tried to take refuge in a bodega, but the suspects caught up to him. They dragged him out onto the sidewalk and stabbed him repeatedly with knives and a machete, chilling surveillance video of the attack shows.

A knife blow to Guzman-Feliz’s neck severed his jugular vein and caused him to bleed out before he could reach nearby St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the attack on the teen, who was a member of the NYPD's Explorers Program and dreamed of becoming a detective, was a case of mistaken identity.

Check back for more on this developing story.

With Lauren Cook