Designer Kate Spade committed suicide by hanging, the New York City medical examiner confirmed Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the medical examiner released a terse statement which simply said that Spade, whose name was Katherine Brosnahan, died by hanging and that the manner of death was determined to be suicide.

Spade, 55, was found dead by police in her Park Avenue apartment on Tuesday morning. Police said she had a scarf around her neck that was tied to a bedroom doorknob. Spade apparently leaned forward to cause the ligature to tighten around her neck.

Police said at the time they believed her death was an apparent suicide.

In an interview with Newsday, former city medical examiner Michael Baden said that hanging while a person is seated can bring on unconsciousness in 10 to 20 seconds. Baden said in such cases there usually is no pain, no suffering.