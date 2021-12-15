Keechant Sewell, the NYPD’s incoming commissioner, is "the woman for the job" to drive down crime, further diversify the department and help New York City continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor-elect Eric Adams said Wednesday.

Sewell, now the Nassau County Police Department's chief of detectives, would become the NYPD’s first woman and third Black person to lead the department in its history dating to 1845.

"We are at a pivotal moment in New York as our city faces the twin challenges of public safety and police accountability. They are not mutually exclusive," Sewell said.

She added: "We will be laser-focused on violent crime, with an emphasis on guns. … We’ll arrest violent criminals, take guns off the street, and then build the cases to help keep them off."

Speaking at a news conference at the Long Island City, Queens, public houses where Sewell’s family once lived, Adams said: "Chief Sewell’s appointment today is a powerful message to girls and young women across the city: There is no ceiling to your ambitions."

Under the law, city commissioners must live within the five boroughs, and Sewell, currently a resident of Valley Stream, plans to move to the city, according to Adams spokesman Evan Thies.

Adams said he conducted a nationwide search — but decided the best choice was in Nassau County with Sewell, who's been with that department for 23 years.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"But I'm particularly proud of the historic choice," he said of Sewell, 49, a Queens native.

The selection of Sewell, the first Black woman to hold her current job, stunned many in law enforcement who believed Adams had narrowed his search to NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and former Seattle police chief Carmen Best.

Sewell has led the Nassau police division of 351 detectives since Sept. 2020.

She will replace outgoing Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, who took the job in December 2019 and is retiring on Dec. 31 after 30 years with the department. Sewell’s selection as the department's 45th commissioner came one day after a top NYPD commander, Rodney Harrison, was nominated to be the new commissioner for the Suffolk County Police Department.

Shea congratulated Sewell on Twitter Wednesday morning: "I want to wish her a warm welcome to the NYPD family. And I know the people of NYC and all the brave men & women in blue are in good hands with her at the helm."

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, who promoted Sewell to a 2-star and 3-star chief, said Tuesday night he feels like a "proud parent" as Sewell ascends to the highest position in the NYPD.

"She is one of the most talented, educated, respectful, transparent — and I can go through the whole dictionary on who she is — and most trusted person in my administration," said Ryder. "I’m elated for her. I’m super excited. I’m just as proud as if my kid got accepted to medical school. She’s at the top of the game. That is the largest and greatest police department in the country and I say that with pride because I was an NYPD cop."

Ryder said he first learned Sewell was under consideration for the job a few weeks ago, and on Tuesday morning that she was Adams’ pick.

"We had some private conversations a couple of weeks ago; I kept it to myself," said Ryder. "And then [Tuesday] morning, she reached out to me, and I got a call from the transition team, to let me know and I highly complimented their choice and I also 100 percent supported it. It’s a loss for the Nassau County Police Department, a big loss."

Ryder called her "humble," but said she's not been afraid to challenge him on decisions.

"We don’t agree all the time," said Ryder. "She’ll take me to task. That’s what makes her so good at what she does."

Sewell, who before becoming head of the department’s detective division headed Internal Affairs as the chief of the Professional Standards Bureau, "really shined" in that role, Ryder said.

"She took on all these investigations and investigated them thoroughly, thoroughly. And at the end of the day, she made determinations that are hard. I always took her recommendations when it came to these investigations."

Ryder added: "I wish her well. I’m going to pray for her every day. And I also offer her 100 percent of my support, whatever she needs."

John Winghaus, president of Nassau’s Detectives Association, the union representing the department’s roughly 330 detectives, said he’s had a "great working relationship" with the chief.

"She always has the best interest of our detectives," said Winghaus. "She wants them safe. She demands a great work product from the detectives in Nassau County and we feel that we have given her. There will always be disagreements and you work towards a good understanding."

Sewell and Winghaus were both undercover detectives in Narcotics in the early 2000s, he said. "Throughout her career she has excelled and done a great job," he said.

After Sewell was confirmed as the chosen candidate, New York City Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch issued a statement of congratulations and welcome, with the caveat that she was inheriting a big job.

"We welcome Chief Sewell to the second-toughest policing job in America," said Lynch. "The toughest of course, is being an NYPD cop on the streets."

Lynch said Sewell, who has overseen several hundred investigators, takes a job commanding nearly 35,000 officers who have "passed our breaking point" in the nation's largest police department.

"We need to fix that break in order to get our police department and our city back on course," Lynch said. "We look forward to working with her to accomplish that goal."

Check back for updates on this developing story.