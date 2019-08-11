WASHINGTON — White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said President Donald Trump wants all facets of indicted child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide investigated, after she was asked about the president’s tweets sharing unsubstantiated conspiracy theories surrounding the billionaire’s death.

“I think the president just wants everything to be investigated,” Conway said on Fox News Sunday when asked about the president’s Twitter posts after Epstein was found Saturday morning unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in a Manhattan. Epstein was later pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Attorney General William Barr, calling for an investigation by the FBI and the Justice Department's inspector general's office, said in a statement Saturday that he was "appalled" to learn of Epstein's death while in federal custody.

Late Saturday, Trump reposted a tweet from conservative actor and comedian Terrence K. Williams that suggested former President Bill Clinton was somehow tied to Epstein’s death. Clinton, like Trump, had a friendly relationship with the wealthy financier who was arrested last month on charges of child sex-trafficking.

Clinton spokesman Angel Urena last month said “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York. He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.”

Trump also sought to distance himself from Epstein following the financier's arrest last month by federal authorities in New York. The president told reporters he had not spoken to Epstein, a former member of his Mar-a-Lago resort, for more than a decade.

Conway, took issue with previous news reports linking Trump and Epstein, including a video obtained by NBC News last month that shows the two moguls sharing laughs at a Mar-a-Lago party in the late 1990s. The president’s top aide suggested the public would want to know more about the host of big names who traveled to Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.

“Trying to connect the president to this monster from years ago, when they’re seen dancing in a video versus other people who were actively, I suppose, flying around with this monster on his island, which was known as ‘pedophilia island,’ perhaps there’s a public interest in knowing more about that,” Conway said. “But again, this is all speculative.”

On Friday, more than 2,000 pages of documents were released related to a since-settled lawsuit against Epstein's ex-girlfriend by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's accusers. The records contain graphic allegations against Epstein, as well as the transcript of a 2016 deposition of Epstein in which he repeatedly refused to answer questions to avoid incriminating himself.

Asked if the Trump Administration could assure Epstein’s victims that their allegations will continue to be investigated by the Department of Justice, Conway said: “What I can assure them is that the attorney general took action immediately when he learned of the death of Jeffrey Epstein.”

“I think that those victims should have justice, they’ve been looking for justice for many, many years, and I can’t really comment beyond that,” Conway said.

