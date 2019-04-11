An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Kennedy Airport on Wednesday night shortly after takeoff when the jet struck a sign on the runway, officials said.

Flight 300, headed for Los Angeles, may have veered off its path when it hit the sign, designed to guide pilots down the runway, said a spokesman for the Port Authority, which operates the Queens airport.

"After the aircraft landed, workers discovered damage to the left wing, possibly caused by striking a runway sign and airport light departure," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The FAA said the pilot reported that the Airbus 321 may have collided with an object during departure.

The flight, carrying 101 passengers and eight crew members, took off at 8:40 p.m., the airline said in a statement. The aircraft landed safely at Kennedy with no reported injuries. The airline said the jet returned to Kennedy at 9:09 p.m., but the FAA, which is investigating the incident, put the time at 9:15 p.m.

“American is swapping Flight 300 to a new aircraft, as our team reviews the incident and inspects the aircraft,” the airline said. “We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and we are sorry for the inconvenience.”

The plane went sideways after takeoff and the pilot had to straighten it out, a passenger told ABC7 Eyewitness News.

"The plane veered left when it hit something and then it took a sharp right turn at takeoff where I was on the right side of the plane and I was looking straight down at the ground," said Scott Laser, according to the report. "I cried the whole way back and many others did also."