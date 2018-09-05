Public health officials found a total of 19 sick people on board a commercial airliner from Dubai that landed Wednesday at Kennedy Airport after declaring a medical emergency, officials said.

"Health officials are processing tests now to determine the cause," said a tweet from Mayor Bill de Blasio's office. "Symptoms still pointing to flu."

Seven crew members and three passengers were taken to Jamaica Hospital, and nine others who were sick declined medical attention, said a statement from Emirates airline.

The rest of the 521 people on board were cleared to leave after being checked for symptoms, officials said.

About 100 people "had complained of illness including coughing and some with fever," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It was like a plane from hell,” said passenger Zeph Shamba, visiting from Zimbabwe. He said "one guy was vomiting and coughing" on the plane.

Vanilla Ice, the rapper and TV reality show personality, was on the flight. He didn't get sick, but he tweeted from the plane:"This is crazy," he said. "Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top" of the double-decker plane.

Emirates Flight 203, an Airbus A380, landed safely at the airport at 9:10 a.m. after declaring a medical emergency, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was immediately quarantined.

The CDC, along with other medical staff , took passengers' temperatures before allowing them to depart, agency spokesman Benjamin Haynes said.

Passengers who are not ill "will be allowed to continue with their travel plans, and if necessary will be followed up with by health officials," Haynes said.

A spokesman for de Blasio said "it appears some of the ill passengers came from Mecca before getting on in Dubai." Earlier the spokesman had said the plane stopped in Mecca. The flight was direct.

The FDNY, notified of the medical problem about an hour before the plane landed, had ambulances waiting when the plane landed, officials said. It taxied to the tarmac outside Terminal 4, where dozens of family members waited.

The plane was taken to a location away from the terminal so CDC medical personnel could board the aircraft to evaluate the situation and provide assistance before passengers deplaned and were processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said a statement by Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton.

“Our crew and on-ground staff extended our full cooperation to the authorities during the onboard screenings, and the aircraft has now been handed back to Emirates," the airline said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is always our top priority.”

Manoj Tolani of Jakarta, Indonesia, caught the flight in Dubai to travel to a conference in New York City. He was in business class, which is on the top level. Economy is on the lower level.

“We were told there was about 100 passengers in the economy section who fell ill. Their symptoms were vomiting and fever,” he said as he waited at Terminal 4 for colleagues who were waiting to pick up luggage.

When the plane landed, Tolani said the crew asked passengers to remain in their seats until the CDC came on board. Crew gave passengers a form to fill out and they waited for about an hour.

Passenger Erin Sykes of Battery Park said it was obvious before the plane took off that people were coughing and feeling ill.

Sykes said she asked for a mask immediately after getting onboard and tried to cover her face with a blanket. When people got ill, she said passengers were initially calm, but by the end tensions began to grow.

“People got very frustrated,” Sykes said, who was returning from a yoga and surf retreat.

Passenger Larry Coben tweeted images from the plane and said as they got off they had their temperatures taken.

Just after 11 a.m. he tweeted: "Happy to report that I am through customs and on my way home. Others as well."

Mohammad Ghafari of Queens waited anxiously outside the terminal with flowers for his best friend, Abu Hasandat.

“He’s seen a lot of people coughing, but he’s perfectly OK,” Ghafari said.

Crew members and passengers were seen wearing masks leaving an ambulance and entering Jamaica Hospital’s rear emergency room.

“After initially being evaluated at the airport, the patients, which included three passengers and seven crew members, were transported to Jamaica Hospital where they were immediately isolated and evaluated for their symptoms,” according to a statement from the hospital.

The flight departed from the United Arab Emirates at 3:21 a.m., according to flight-tracking website flightaware.com. The 7,000-mile flight lasted just under 14 hours.

Its point of departure, Dubai International Airport, is the busiest international airport in the world.

The plane is the largest passenger airliner, and Emirates is the Middle East’s largest airline.

Nearly four years ago, an Emirates flight from Dubai to Boston was quarantined after five passengers reported flu-like symptoms.

After evaluations, Boston health officials determined that the passengers did not meet the criteria for any infections of public health concern.

With John Asbury, Robert Brodsky, Chau Lam, Matthew Chayes, Lisa Colangelo, Delthia Ricks and Janelle Griffith

Editor's note: Check back for updates on this developing story.