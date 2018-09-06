The 10 hospitalized people who fell ill on a commercial airliner that landed at Kennedy Airport on Wednesday morning from the Middle East have tested positive for influenza, according to a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Additional tests for other viruses on the seven crew members and three passengers came back inconclusive and will be readministered Thursday morning, spokesman Eric Phillips said in a tweet Thursday.

The 10 patients will remain at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center "as a precaution until we know those final results," Phillips said. Hospital officials did not respond to requests seeking updates on the patients' conditions.

Nine others who felt sick on the plane declined medical attention while the rest of the 521 people on board were cleared at the airport after being checked for symptoms by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The New York City Health Department did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The incident, which briefly sparked fears of a public health crisis, began shortly after 9 a.m. with reports of dozens of ill patients aboard Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai. Some on board were coughing and vomiting while others developed a fever, passengers said.

The CDC, Port Authority, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, NYPD, FDNY and state and local health agencies mobilized at the airport and quarantined the plane on the runway.

CDC medical personnel boarded the double-decker aircraft and began evaluating the people on board and taking their temperature, said agency spokesman Benjamin Haynes.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Some of the ill passengers came from Mecca before getting on in Dubai, Phillips said Wednesday. The flight occurred two weeks after the end of the Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

Messages left with Emirates Airlines on Thursday were not returned.

With Newsday Staff