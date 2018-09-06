Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Patients from quarantined Kennedy jet have flu, mayor's office says

The 10 people hospitalized from Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai are being kept until final results come back, a spokesman said.

Passengers deplane and get their temperature taken at

Photo Credit: Twitter/@LarryCoben

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

The 10 hospitalized people who fell ill on a commercial airliner that landed at Kennedy Airport on Wednesday morning from the Middle East have tested positive for influenza, according to a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Additional tests for other viruses on the seven crew members and three passengers came back inconclusive and will be readministered Thursday morning, spokesman Eric Phillips said in a tweet Thursday.

The 10 patients will remain at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center "as a precaution until we know those final results," Phillips said. Hospital officials did not respond to requests seeking updates on the patients' conditions.

Nine others who felt sick on the plane declined medical attention while the rest of the 521 people on board were cleared at the airport after being checked for symptoms by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The New York City Health Department did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The incident, which briefly sparked fears of a public health crisis, began shortly after 9 a.m. with reports of dozens of ill patients aboard Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai. Some on board were coughing and vomiting while others developed a fever, passengers said. 

The CDC, Port Authority, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, NYPD, FDNY and state and local health agencies mobilized at the airport and quarantined the plane on the runway. 

CDC medical personnel boarded the double-decker aircraft and began evaluating the people on board and taking their temperature, said agency spokesman Benjamin Haynes.

Some of the ill passengers came from Mecca before getting on in Dubai, Phillips said Wednesday. The flight occurred two weeks after the end of the Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

Messages left with Emirates Airlines on Thursday were not returned.

With Newsday Staff

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

