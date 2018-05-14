The Upper West Side nanny found guilty of killing two children in 2012 was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole on Monday.

Yoselyn Ortega was sentenced to the maximum sentence for each of the two counts of first-degree murder, as well as sentenced to 25 years to life to be served consecutively for each of the second-degree murder charges.

A jury found her guilty of all four counts last month.

Ortega fatally stabbed Leo Krim, 2, and his sister Lucia, 6, in their Upper West Side apartment on Oct. 25, 2012. The children were found in a bathtub in the West 75th Street apartment.

The children’s mother was out with the couple’s third child at the time.

After attacking the children, Ortega, whose trial started in March, then stabbed herself in the neck.

During her sentencing hearing, Kevin Krim, the children’s’ father, called Ortega a “malignant narcissist” and said she wanted to put him and his family through the pain of a trial.

“It is right that she should go from being hated by the world to being forgotten by the world,” he said about Ortega, adding: “In my best moments I feel Lulu and Leo inspiring me and carrying me forward.”

Ortega’s defense attorney argued that the former nanny suffered from a years long mental illness and had asked the jury to find her not guilty by reason of insanity.

“I’m very sorry for everything that happened but I hope that no one goes through what I have gone through,” she said through a translator just before being sentenced. “I ask for a great deal of forgiveness.”

Following the decision, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement that Ortega was “remorseless” and commended the courage of the Krims.

“Five years ago Yoselyn Ortega stole Leo and Lulu Krim from their parents, their siblings, and our Manhattan community,” he said. “Leo and Lulu will never live the lives that laid ahead of them, and now their remorseless killer will live the rest of her life in prison.”