Kings Plaza parking garage fire injures 21, FDNY says

Police are looking for a person of interest after the seven-alarm blaze.

A seven-alarm fire broke out in the parking

A seven-alarm fire broke out in the parking garage of the Kings Plaza Shopping Center on Monday morning. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Police were looking for a person of interest in a seven-alarm fire that broke out in the parking garage of the Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn on Monday morning, quickly spreading to two floors.

The blaze initially broke out just before 8:30 a.m. with multiple vehicles on fire, but had grown to a seven-alarm fire by about 11 a.m. It was finally brought under control at about 11:40 a.m.

It started on the second floor of the four-story garage, according to the FDNY, but spread to another floor. The seven alarms brought more than 50 units and 200 members to fight the blaze.

A total of 21 people, including 18 firefighters, suffered non life-threatening injuries, mostly including smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the flames.

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

