A Fort Worth, Texas man was arrested at LaGuardia Airport Friday after an unloaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag, according to the Transportation Security Agency.

John Goings Jr., 51, told TSA agents that he had driven to New York from Texas without knowing that the 9 mm Taurus was inside the bag, authorities said. He was planning to fly back to Texas Friday.

A TSA officer detected the firearm as Goings entered a TSA checkpoint at 4:45 a.m. and placed his carry-on items on the X-ray conveyor belt, officials said. The officer contacted Port Authority Police, who confiscated the weapon and arrested Goings.

Police also found a high-capacity magazine loaded with a dozen bullets, the TSA said in a news release.

Passengers can travel with firearms, but they must be in checked baggage and properly packaged and declared, according to the TSA.

Goings was charged with carrying the firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, according to Port Authority spokeswoman Alana Calmi.

It was not immediately clear if Goings had retained an attorney.