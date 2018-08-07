A fetus was found in the bathroom of an American Airlines airplane at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday morning, the airline and city medical examiner confirmed.

The discovery was made by a cleaning crew on the AirBus 321, American Airlines spokesman Justin Franco said. The plane, Flight 1942, from Charlotte, North Carolina, arrived at LaGuardia Monday evening.

“As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation,” the airline said in a statement.

The Queens District Attorney’s officeis investigating.



“We will release cause and manner of death upon determination,” Aja Worthy-Davis, executive director for public affairs at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said in a statement.

The plane was supposed to return to Charlotte Tuesday morning but was held due to the investigation, Franco said. Passengers were put on other flights, he said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the flight to New York, but the plane can fit 187 passengers, according to Franco.