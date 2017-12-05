Travelers using LaGuardia Airport are in for another jolt this weekend when six airlines move to different terminals during the ongoing airport reconstruction project.

One of the major changes will have JetBlue relocate from Terminal B, the main terminal, to the historic Marine Air Terminal, also called Terminal A, just to the west.

The Art Deco-inspired Marine Air Terminal was the hub for the entire airport when it opened in 1939.

JetBlue said it will move back to its current home at Terminal B when rebuilding of that facility is finished, probably in several years.

It was unclear where the other 45 airlines would end up when the reconstruction of the airport is completed in an estimated five years, or whether they might move again before that.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates LaGuardia, would only say in a statement that, “The lease is for 5 years.”

The other relocations as of Saturday, according to a news release from the Port Authority are:

--Alaska Airlines will move from Terminal B to the Marine Air Terminal with JetBlue.

--American Airlines will move from Terminal C to Terminal B.

--The Delta Shuttle, now in Terminals A and C, will consolidate in Terminal C.

--Frontier Airlines, now in Terminal B, will move its departures to Terminal C and its arrivals to Terminal D.

--Spirit Airlines, now in Terminal B, will move its departures to Terminal C and its arrivals to Terminal D.

Traffic snarls have plagued roads into and out of the airport since reconstruction, estimated to take several more years, began in June 2016.